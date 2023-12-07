Specifications for the 2004 Lexus Rx330 Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Lexus Rx330 Sports Luxury Mcu38R 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|4740 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1881 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2380 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|17.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|328 Nm
|Makimum Power
|172 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtjha31U000001001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control