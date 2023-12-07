WhichCar
2004 Mazda Tribute Limited Sport 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 Mazda Tribute Limited Sport 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2004 Mazda Tribute Limited Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 201 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1770 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1544 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2049 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 505 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 201 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lateral Link, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jm0%U08Zy41123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan