Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz A160 Picadilly Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Mercedes-Benz A160 Picadilly Lwb W168 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Manu
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1503 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1452 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2593 mm
|Height
|1589 mm
|Length
|3776 mm
|Width
|1719 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1145 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1590 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wbd1680332J123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags