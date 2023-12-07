WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. S500
  4. L

2004 Mercedes-Benz S500 L W220 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Mercedes-Benz S500 L W220 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz S500 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz S500 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 5163 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1895 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 99 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60R16
Rear Tyre 225/60R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Rear Floorpan
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wdb2201752A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany