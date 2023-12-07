WhichCar
2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230 5.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230 5.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1298 mm
Length 4535 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 1845 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2140 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 295 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R17
Rear Tyre 255/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wdb2304752F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany