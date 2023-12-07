WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Sl600
  4. R230

2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 R230 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 R230 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 R230. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Sl600 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1298 mm
Length 4535 mm
Width 1827 mm
Kerb Weight 1950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2300 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 275 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 22.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 368 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R18
Rear Tyre 285/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Automatic Body Control
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Automatic Body Control

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wdb2304762F000111
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany