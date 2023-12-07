Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 R230. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl600 R230 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1298 mm
|Length
|4535 mm
|Width
|1827 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2300 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|275 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|22.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Automatic Body Control
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Automatic Body Control
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wdb2304762F000111
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sensotronic Brake Control
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $11,850
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,950