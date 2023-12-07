WhichCar
2004 Mercedes-Benz Slk 200 Kompressor R171 1.8L Petrol 2D Convertible

2004 Mercedes-Benz Slk 200 Kompressor R171 1.8L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Slk 200 Kompressor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1541 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 4082 mm
Width 1788 mm
Kerb Weight 1455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb1714422F012345
Country Manufactured Germany