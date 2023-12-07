WhichCar
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Limited Edition Ch 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Limited Edition Ch 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4480 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 173 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R14
Rear Tyre 185/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfsncs6A3U123456
Country Manufactured Japan