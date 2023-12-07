WhichCar
2004 Nissan Patrol Dx (4X4) Gu Iv 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2004 Nissan Patrol Dx (4X4) Gu Iv 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2004 Nissan Patrol Dx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1595 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 230 mm
Wheelbase 2970 mm
Height 1875 mm
Length 4950 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 2360 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3030 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 125 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 354 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/80 R16
Rear Tyre 235/80 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jn1Tesy61A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Patrol pricing and specs

