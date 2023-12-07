Specifications for the 2004 Peugeot 206 Xt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Peugeot 206 Xt 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1416 mm
|Ground Clearance
|156 mm
|Wheelbase
|2442 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|3835 mm
|Width
|1632 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1119 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|147 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vf32Anfuf00000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $520
- Power Sunroof - $1,000