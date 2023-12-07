Specifications for the 2004 Peugeot 307 Xsr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Peugeot 307 Xsr 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Tracking Front
|1497 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2608 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|4202 mm
|Width
|1746 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1219 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Vf33Crfnb80123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer