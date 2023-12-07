Specifications for the 2004 Porsche Boxster S 550 Spyder 50Th Ann. Ed.. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Porsche Boxster S 550 Spyder 50Th Ann. Ed. 986 3.2L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2415 mm
|Height
|1280 mm
|Length
|4320 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|310 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|196 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wpozzz98Z2S640001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control