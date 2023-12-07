WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Proton
  3. Gen.2
  4. L-Line

2004 Proton Gen.2 L-Line Cm 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2004 Proton Gen.2 L-Line Cm 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2004 Proton Gen.2 L-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Proton News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4310 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1155 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 148 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Pl1Cm6Lnr3G000112
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Malaysia