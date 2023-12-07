WhichCar
2004 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2004 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1629 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 224 mm
Wheelbase 2880 mm
Height 1863 mm
Length 4950 mm
Width 2009 mm
Kerb Weight 2450 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallmamc32A000000
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United Kingdom