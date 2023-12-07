WhichCar
2004 Renault Megane Authentique X84 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2004 Renault Megane Authentique X84 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1518 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2625 mm
Height 1457 mm
Length 4209 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1225 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 505 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 152 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
VIN Number Vf1Bm1B0H20611211
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

