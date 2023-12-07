WhichCar
2004 Renault Megane Dynamique X84 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2004 Renault Megane Dynamique X84 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2004 Renault Megane Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1518 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2625 mm
Height 1457 mm
Length 4209 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1265 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 191 Nm
Makimum Power 98 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
VIN Number Vf1Bm1B0H20611231
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

