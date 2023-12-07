WhichCar
2004 Renault Megane Expression 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Renault Megane Expression 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2004 Renault Megane Expression. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1518 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2686 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4498 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1295 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1825 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 191 Nm
Makimum Power 98 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
VIN Number Vf1Lm050E30612346
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

Current Renault Megane pricing and specs

R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $64,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $61,600
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,400
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $65,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,200