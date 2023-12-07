Specifications for the 2004 Renault Megane Privilege. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Renault Megane Privilege 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1451 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2461 mm
|Height
|1368 mm
|Length
|4082 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1155 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|615 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|148 Nm
|Makimum Power
|79 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Trailing Arm, Telescopic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf1Ea1105Y0602968
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
Current Renault Megane pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$64,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$61,600
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$68,400
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$65,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,200
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$60,300
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$66,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$63,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$70,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$67,500