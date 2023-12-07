WhichCar
2004 Renault Trafic Lwb Hi-Roof Integral 1.9L Diesel 2D Van

2004 Renault Trafic Lwb Hi-Roof Integral 1.9L Diesel 2D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2004 Renault Trafic Lwb Hi-Roof Integral. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 162 mm
Wheelbase 3498 mm
Height 2492 mm
Length 5182 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 1881 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2925 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 214 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Flpcd62#112345
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured France

Current Renault Trafic pricing and specs

L1 Swb Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $51,000
L1 Swb Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $49,000
L1 Swb Premium 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $54,000
L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $53,000
L2 Lwb Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $51,000
L2 Lwb Crew Pro 3D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $58,000
L2 Lwb Premium 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $56,000
L2 Lwb Crew Lifestyle 4D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,000