Specifications for the 2004 Saab 9-5 Aero. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Saab 9-5 Aero My03 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Sentr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1522 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1449 mm
|Length
|4827 mm
|Width
|1792 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1566 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Ef45G923123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights