Specifications for the 2004 Ssangyong Musso Sports. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Ssangyong Musso Sports 2.9L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2755 mm
|Height
|1760 mm
|Length
|4935 mm
|Width
|1864 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1775 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel_Hway
|9.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|258 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kpawa1Eds4P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Central Locking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,500
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $1,500
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $1,500
- Side Steps - $500
Current Ssangyong Musso pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Adventure Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,100
|Elx Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$34,900
|Ultimate Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$39,400
|Ultimate Lux Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$42,000
|Adventure Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$38,900
|Elx Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,700
|Ultimate Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$41,300
|Ultimate Lux Crew Cab P/Up
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$44,000