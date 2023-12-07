Specifications for the 2004 Subaru Impreza Wrx Petter Solberg (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Subaru Impreza Wrx Petter Solberg (AWD) My04 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Auto Sportshift
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2525 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4405 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|168 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Independent, Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jf1Gdakd32G002001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Current Subaru Impreza pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$36,700
|2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$30,400
|2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$33,800
|2.0S (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$37,990
|2.0L (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$31,490
|2.0R (AWD) 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$34,990