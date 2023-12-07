WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Carry

2004 Suzuki Carry 1.3L Petrol Van

2004 Suzuki Carry 1.3L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2004 Suzuki Carry. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Suzuki News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1280 mm
Tracking Rear 1290 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1800 mm
Length 3675 mm
Width 1475 mm
Kerb Weight 853 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1450 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 101 Nm
Makimum Power 58 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 155R13-6Pr
Rear Tyre 155R13-6Pr
Front Rim Size 4.0Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.0Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Jsafda32V00123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Japan