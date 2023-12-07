Specifications for the 2004 Suzuki Carry. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Suzuki Carry 1.3L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1280 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1290 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1800 mm
|Length
|3675 mm
|Width
|1475 mm
|Kerb Weight
|853 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|101 Nm
|Makimum Power
|58 kW
|Front Tyre
|155R13-6Pr
|Rear Tyre
|155R13-6Pr
|Front Rim Size
|4.0Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.0Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Jsafda32V00123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,400
- Metallic Paint - $175