Specifications for the 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara Sports (4X4) (Wide). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara Sports (4X4) (Wide) 2.0L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2200 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|3930 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|174 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jsaftb52V00123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels - $935
- Metallic Paint - $225