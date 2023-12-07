WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Corolla
  4. Ttr Le

2004 Toyota Corolla Ttr Le Zze122R 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Toyota Corolla Ttr Le Zze122R 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2004 Toyota Corolla Ttr Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Corolla News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4365 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1020 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1630 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 171 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jtdbr28E200000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Corolla pricing and specs

Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $29,500
Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,400
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,600
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 4D Sedan 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,800
Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $36,400