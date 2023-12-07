WhichCar
2004 Toyota Mr2 Ttr Le Zzw30R 1.8L Petrol 2D Convertible

2004 Toyota Mr2 Ttr Le Zzw30R 1.8L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Sequential Manu
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Toyota Mr2 Ttr Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1240 mm
Length 3885 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 975 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1225 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 250 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 215/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Dual Link, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Jtdfr320700001001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan