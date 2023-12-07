Specifications for the 2004 Toyota Mr2 Ttr Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Toyota Mr2 Ttr Le Zzw30R 1.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Sequential Manu
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1240 mm
|Length
|3885 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|975 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1225 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|250 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Dual Link, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Jtdfr320700001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,450
- Metallic Paint - $215