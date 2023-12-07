WhichCar
2004 Volkswagen Golf R32 1J 3.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2004 Volkswagen Golf R32 1J 3.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2004 Volkswagen Golf R32. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1516 mm
Tracking Rear 1494 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2518 mm
Height 1409 mm
Length 4149 mm
Width 1735 mm
Kerb Weight 1433 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Jz3*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

