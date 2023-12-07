WhichCar
2004 Volkswagen Passat V6 Se 3B 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Volkswagen Passat V6 Se 3B 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2004 Volkswagen Passat V6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2703 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 4703 mm
Width 1746 mm
Kerb Weight 1514 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 486 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Bz1E123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

