Specifications for the 2004 Volkswagen Passat W8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 3B 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1499 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1497 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1462 mm
|Length
|4703 mm
|Width
|1746 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1787 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Bz3*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
