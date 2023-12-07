Specifications for the 2004 Volkswagen Polo Elite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Volkswagen Polo Elite 9N 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1435 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2460 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|3897 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1685 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|126 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|6X14
|Rear Rim Size
|6X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz9Nz2#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $490
- Power Sunroof - $1,490
