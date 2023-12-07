Specifications for the 2005 Alfa Romeo 147 Gta Monza Selespeed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Alfa Romeo 147 Gta Monza Selespeed 3.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Selespeed
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1519 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2546 mm
|Height
|1412 mm
|Length
|4213 mm
|Width
|1764 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1364 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar93700012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights