Specifications for the 2005 Alfa Romeo Spider 3.2 V6 24V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Alfa Romeo Spider 3.2 V6 24V 3.2L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1499 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4285 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|260 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|289 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent, Upper Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar91600012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950