WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. V12
  4. Vanquish S

2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish S 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish S 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Sequential Manu
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Aston Martin V12 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1572 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1318 mm
Length 4665 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 1835 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 21 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 28 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5800
Maxiumum Torque 577 Nm
Makimum Power 388 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr19
Rear Tyre 285/40 Zr19
Front Rim Size 9Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Bay
VIN Number Scfac13331B500166
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom