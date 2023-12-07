WhichCar
2005 Audi A3 1.6 Attraction 8P 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2005 Audi A3 1.6 Attraction 8P 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Audi A3 1.6 Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1517 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4203 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1255 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1815 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 148 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz8Px3A112345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

