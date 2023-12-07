Specifications for the 2005 Audi A4 2.4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Audi A4 2.4 B6 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Multitronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1518 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1511 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2645 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4546 mm
|Width
|1766 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1895 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|415 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Ez2A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $1,800
- Satellite Navigation - $7,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,800
