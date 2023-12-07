Specifications for the 2005 Audi Rs 6 Avant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Audi Rs 6 Avant 4B 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1588 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2761 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4852 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2420 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|560 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated Abs
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated Abs
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wuazzz4Bx2N123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof Solar
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Television
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
