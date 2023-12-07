WhichCar
2005 Audi Rs 6 Quattro 4B 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 Audi Rs 6 Quattro 4B 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2005 Audi Rs 6 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1588 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2761 mm
Height 1426 mm
Length 4858 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1840 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 560 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated Abs
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated Abs
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wuazzz4Bx2N123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

