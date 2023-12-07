Specifications for the 2005 Audi S3 1.8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Audi S3 1.8 My02 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1527 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1503 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2519 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4159 mm
|Width
|1763 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1935 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Lz2A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $930
- Power Sunroof - $2,950
Current Audi S3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$77,500
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,400
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$71,300
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$72,800