2005 Audi S4 Cabriolet B6 4.2L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2005 Audi S4 Cabriolet B6 4.2L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2005 Audi S4 Cabriolet. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1521 mm
Tracking Rear 1521 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2645 mm
Height 1391 mm
Length 4573 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1895 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 300 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 253 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wuazzz8Hx4K111123
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S4 pricing and specs

3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $104,669
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $107,169
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $111,800
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $114,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $107,300
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $109,700