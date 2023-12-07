WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Arnage
  4. T

2005 Bentley Arnage T 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 Bentley Arnage T 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2005 Bentley Arnage T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Bentley News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 3116 mm
Height 1515 mm
Length 5400 mm
Width 1932 mm
Kerb Weight 2532 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2970 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 385 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 19.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4100
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 875 Nm
Makimum Power 336 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R18
Rear Tyre 255/50 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Scuttle Top
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Scblf34F12Ch01122
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom