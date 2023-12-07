Specifications for the 2005 BMW 1 16I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 BMW 1 16I E87 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1484 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1497 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4227 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1205 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|635 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Wbauf12070Pn20001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $750
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,250
- Cruise Control - $450
- Leather Upholstery - $2,600
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $700
- Power front seats - $2,200
- Power Sunroof - $2,200
- Satellite Navigation - $4,800
- Sport Seats - $1,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,600
- Sports Suspension - $500
- Xenon Headlights - $1,380
