2005 Ford Courier Xl (4X4) Ph 2.5L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up

2005 Ford Courier Xl (4X4) Ph 2.5L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2005 Ford Courier Xl (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1750 mm
Length 4998 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1755 kg
Gcm 3850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2863 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1170 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 86 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/70 R15
Rear Tyre 265/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Axle
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Mnabsfe402W123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand