Specifications for the 2005 Ford Econovan Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Ford Econovan Lwb Jh 2.0L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1955 mm
|Length
|4965 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1493 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2868 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1375 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|155 Nm
|Makimum Power
|71 kW
|Front Tyre
|185R14
|Rear Tyre
|185R14
|Front Rim Size
|5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Jc0Aaasgmexp12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $935
- Air Conditioning - $2,145