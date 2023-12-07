WhichCar
2005 Ford Focus St170 Lr 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2005 Ford Focus St170 Lr 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Ford Focus St170. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1494 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2615 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4152 mm
Width 1699 mm
Kerb Weight 1283 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 605 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 196 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45R17
Rear Tyre 215/45R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Bxxgcdb3C12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Belgium