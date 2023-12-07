WhichCar
2005 Ford Transit Mid (Mwb) Vj 2.4L Diesel Van

2005 Ford Transit Mid (Mwb) Vj 2.4L Diesel Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2005 Ford Transit Mid (Mwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1737 mm
Tracking Rear 1700 mm
Ground Clearance 161 mm
Wheelbase 3300 mm
Height 2351 mm
Length 5201 mm
Width 1974 mm
Kerb Weight 1791 kg
Gcm 5750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1457 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 2300
Maxiumum Torque 285 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/75 R16
Rear Tyre 215/75 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wfolxxgbflye11112
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured United Kingdom