  2. Holden
  3. Adventra
  4. Lx8

2005 Holden Adventra Lx8 Vz 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Holden Adventra Lx8 Vz 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Holden Adventra Lx8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1623 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2948 mm
Height 1654 mm
Length 5036 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 1983 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Yl8@F$?L123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Australia