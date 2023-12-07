WhichCar
2005 Holden Commodore One Tonner S Vz 5.7L Petrol C/Chas

2005 Holden Commodore One Tonner S Vz 5.7L Petrol C/Chas details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2005 Holden Commodore One Tonner S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1587 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1507 mm
Length 5230 mm
Width 2047 mm
Kerb Weight 1542 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2826 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1284 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia