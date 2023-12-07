WhichCar
2005 Holden Crewman Cross 8 Vz 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility

2005 Holden Crewman Cross 8 Vz 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2005 Holden Crewman Cross 8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1623 mm
Ground Clearance 188 mm
Wheelbase 3207 mm
Height 1542 mm
Length 5323 mm
Width 1954 mm
Kerb Weight 1947 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2685 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 738 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Yk34F*#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Australia