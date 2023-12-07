Specifications for the 2005 Holden Crewman Storm. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Holden Crewman Storm Vz 3.6L Petrol Crew Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|5305 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1756 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2826 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1070 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68.5 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Zk3@#$Yl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Side Airbags - $520