Specifications for the 2005 Honda Civic Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Honda Civic Hybrid 7Th Gen 1.3L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|111 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4470 mm
|Width
|1715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|146 Nm
|Makimum Power
|69 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jhmes96604S200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 14 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
